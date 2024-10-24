Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

