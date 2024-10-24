HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.