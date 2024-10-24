Head to Head Comparison: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Turnstone Biologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.15 $8.31 million ($0.20) -5.10 Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.60 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.05

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -38.62% -45.15% -16.63% Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turnstone Biologics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 880.39%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 324.92%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Turnstone Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Turnstone Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

