Head-To-Head Contrast: Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Rivals

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.08 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.84 billion $14.68 million -45.90

Analyst Ratings

Gamer Pakistan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gamer Pakistan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 33 315 730 7 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.43% -7.88% -4.46%

Summary

Gamer Pakistan peers beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.