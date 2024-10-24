Head-To-Head Survey: Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) versus DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% DraftKings -9.45% -43.11% -10.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 3 24 0 2.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and DraftKings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.35 DraftKings $4.30 billion 7.40 -$802.14 million ($1.18) -31.02

Clover Leaf Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DraftKings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

