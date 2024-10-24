Get alerts:

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2024, announcing various corporate updates. The company disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, along with revised guidance for the full year.

According to the press release issued by HealthStream, the company updated its guidance for the full year 2024. Alongside the financial updates, HealthStream’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend as part of the company’s dividend policy. The dividend declared amounts to $0.028 per share of the company’s outstanding common stock, which is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2024.

HealthStream, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, operates in the healthcare sector, providing workforce development and training solutions. The company’s common stock, with a par value of $0.00, is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the trading symbol HSTM.

Exhibit 99.1 of the filing contains the full text of the press release dated October 21, 2024, detailing the financial results and the dividend declaration. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document as part of the filing.

The report was duly signed by Scott A. Roberts, the Chief Financial Officer of HealthStream, Inc., on behalf of the company, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For further details and comprehensive financial information, interested parties can refer to the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

