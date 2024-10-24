Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley upped their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

