Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $204.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $206.22 and last traded at $205.18. 149,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 233,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.60.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Herc by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.