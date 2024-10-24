Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.38 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,417.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,417.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

