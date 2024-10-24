Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.
A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Holley Stock Down 2.5 %
HLLY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
