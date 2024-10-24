Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Get Holley alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,209,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 618,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Holley by 31.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

HLLY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.