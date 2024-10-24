Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

