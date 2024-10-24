IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.310-10.590 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $457.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.23.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
