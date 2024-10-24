IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.310-10.590 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $457.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

