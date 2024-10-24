Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

