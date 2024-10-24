Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.53, but opened at $56.15. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 6,148 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

