Insider Selling: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Sells 55,545 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCKGet Free Report) insider Mike Gant sold 55,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £34,993.35 ($45,434.11).

BRCK opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.60 and a beta of 1.30. Brickability Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.01).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

