InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.7 %

InterDigital stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

