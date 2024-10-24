Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given Neutral Rating at Macquarie

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

