Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of IKTSY opened at $62.68 on Monday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.6554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.