Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

