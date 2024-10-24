Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,122 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
