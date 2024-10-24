Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,122 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.