Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

10/11/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE DAL opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 208,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 265,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

