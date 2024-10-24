Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.