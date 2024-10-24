iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ndwm LLC’s Largest Position

Ndwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.2% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.