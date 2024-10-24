iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

