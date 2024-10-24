iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.61. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.