iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 77,102 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

