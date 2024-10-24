J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Buys 21 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($195.77).

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDW stock opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £872.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 742.40. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.50 ($11.20).

J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, October 4th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

