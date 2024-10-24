Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $129.88 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 120,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 382,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.