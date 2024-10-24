Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.