Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,030.80 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 126,040 shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $34,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,180. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

