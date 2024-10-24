Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Buys $33,381.90 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy acquired 115,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,381.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330,110 shares in the company, valued at $385,731.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

