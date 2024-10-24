Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,871 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

