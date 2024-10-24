Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

