JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $122.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

VC opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.