JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Holdings Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,772,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,821,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 380,609 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 259,289 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

