Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Price Target to $34.00

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.45 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 24.20%.

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $1,288,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Don Leung sold 1,256 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $39,526.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 815,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,211.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $1,288,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter worth $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

