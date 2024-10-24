Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

KDP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

