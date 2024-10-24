Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) & Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Financial Review

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landis+Gyr Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball Electronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Kimball Electronics has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Landis+Gyr Group.

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics $1.71 billion 0.26 $20.51 million $1.28 13.81

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Landis+Gyr Group.

Profitability

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics 1.20% 6.65% 2.86%

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Landis+Gyr Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions. It also provides various advanced metering infrastructure offerings, including software, meter data management, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services; and develops and provides electronic devices for analyzing electricity usage in households. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware and smart charging software comprising demand response and flexibility management, as well as cybersecurity solutions. The company was formerly known as Landis+Gyr Holding AG. Landis+Gyr Group AG was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

