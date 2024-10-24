Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director Sells $17,081,014.50 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

