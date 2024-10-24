Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 50,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

