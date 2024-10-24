Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

