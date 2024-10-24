Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 68,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average is $184.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

