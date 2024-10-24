Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. XN LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average of $263.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,812 shares of company stock valued at $23,418,916. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

