Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,822,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,314,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 355,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

