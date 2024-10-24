Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $421,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after buying an additional 175,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

CL opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

