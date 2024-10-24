Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,888,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

