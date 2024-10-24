Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 160,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

