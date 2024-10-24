Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

