Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

