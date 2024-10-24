Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 154 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after buying an additional 534,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

